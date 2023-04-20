Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.238 per share by the energy company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Mesa Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

Mesa Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of MTR opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Mesa Royalty Trust has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mesa Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust ( NYSE:MTR Get Rating ) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mesa Royalty Trust were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.