Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.238 per share by the energy company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
Mesa Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 29.3% per year over the last three years.
Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of MTR opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Mesa Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34.
Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.
