Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.238 per share by the energy company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Mesa Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 29.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MTR opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Mesa Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust ( NYSE:MTR Get Rating ) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.27% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

