Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $250.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.46.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.42. 2,464,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,838,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The company has a market cap of $558.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,204 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,544 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 795 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.