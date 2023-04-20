MetisDAO Market Capitalization Tops $133.57 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $30.01 or 0.00104818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $133.57 million and $8.90 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00029160 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019854 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018474 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,706.66 or 1.00255437 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 33.69440014 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,275,597.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

