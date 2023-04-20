MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,070,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the March 15th total of 8,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.1 %

MGM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.64. 2,612,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $46.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.06.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on MGM. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,259,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,259,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,870 shares of company stock worth $16,729,070. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.