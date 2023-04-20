MGO Private Wealth LLC Acquires 11,567 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 853.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter.

EWC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 383,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,544. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

