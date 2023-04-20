MGO Private Wealth LLC Buys 328 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,702,000 after purchasing an additional 375,672 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.36. 77,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,437. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $214.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.30 and its 200-day moving average is $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

