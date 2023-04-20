MGO Private Wealth LLC Buys 5,016 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174,285. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.67. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $95.18.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

