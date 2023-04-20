MGO Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,941. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

