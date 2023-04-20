MGO Private Wealth LLC Has $3.77 Million Stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 257.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,704 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF accounts for 1.7% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC owned 1.67% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.25. 3,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,632. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.42.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

