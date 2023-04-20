MGO Private Wealth LLC Invests $202,000 in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

MGO Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $223,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,009,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,143,032. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

