MGO Private Wealth LLC Invests $236,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

MGO Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 31.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 462,337 shares of company stock worth $73,055,832. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,680. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.29 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.