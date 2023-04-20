MGO Private Wealth LLC Sells 42,789 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

MGO Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,789 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,652,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 388.2% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 579,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 460,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 209,250 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 652.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 203,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,700,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,381. The company has a market capitalization of $928.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $32.88.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.