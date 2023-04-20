MGO Private Wealth LLC Sells 644 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MGO Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,989 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.42.

DIS traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.08. 1,827,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,348,283. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

