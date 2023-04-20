Minerva Surgical (UTRS) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) is one of 226 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Minerva Surgical to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Minerva Surgical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Surgical 1 0 1 0 2.00 Minerva Surgical Competitors 1039 3644 7832 187 2.56

Minerva Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,892.03%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 17.08%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical -67.82% -130.81% -39.30% Minerva Surgical Competitors -487.88% -108.27% -25.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Minerva Surgical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Minerva Surgical and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $50.29 million -$34.11 million -0.21 Minerva Surgical Competitors $1.14 billion $56.61 million -11.02

Minerva Surgical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Surgical. Minerva Surgical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Minerva Surgical has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Surgical’s rivals have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Minerva Surgical rivals beat Minerva Surgical on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

