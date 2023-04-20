Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 900 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.09% of IMAX worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 41,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 20.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 254,588 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 296,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 11.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 32,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 139.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 252,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 147,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,672.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at $624,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMAX Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on IMAX from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on IMAX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. IMAX Co. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IMAX

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

Featured Articles

