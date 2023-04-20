Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 86.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 56.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Up 0.1 %

CRH stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $52.20.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.