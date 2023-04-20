Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 99 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $392.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.