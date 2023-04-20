Mission Wealth Management LP Buys New Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,285,000 after buying an additional 540,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,514,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,564,000 after purchasing an additional 539,098 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 698,255 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,621,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,027 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.30 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average of $110.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

