Mission Wealth Management LP Has $660,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,952,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $803,590,000 after buying an additional 98,189 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Aptiv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $673,366,000 after buying an additional 241,729 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Aptiv by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,706,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,703,000 after buying an additional 24,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,191,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $327,816,000 after buying an additional 44,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,838 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

APTV opened at $107.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.