Mission Wealth Management LP Has $777,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in General Mills by 3.5% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $87.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.27. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

