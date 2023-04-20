Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 373.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,205,000 after acquiring an additional 312,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.43. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

