Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 10.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

Clorox Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $160.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

