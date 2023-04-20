Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 409 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iRobot were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in iRobot by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iRobot by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iRobot by 40.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Stock Performance

IRBT opened at $42.04 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.14 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on iRobot in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

