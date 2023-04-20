Mizuho Increases Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $400.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.80.

NYSE COO opened at $385.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.74. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $421.27.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

