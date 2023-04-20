Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Grows Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises 1.4% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.07% of Enphase Energy worth $23,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.10. 1,388,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 80.12% and a net margin of 17.05%. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.68.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

