Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $20.53 Million Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the quarter. Progress Software makes up about 1.2% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.94% of Progress Software worth $20,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period.

PRGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.70. 101,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.06.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.39%.

In other news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $225,575.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,320.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,910. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

