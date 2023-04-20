Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $11.12 Million in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 208,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,120,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,769,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,463,019. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

