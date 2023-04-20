Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC cut its position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,500 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 88.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 22.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $132,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SKIN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Beauty Health stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.57. 517,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,347. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $98.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

