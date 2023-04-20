Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Price Performance

BN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Brookfield stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.25. 1,082,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,926. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $56.59.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.