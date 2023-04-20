Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases Shares of 53,840 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 14,240.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,486 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,221,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $174.20. 761,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,645. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.67.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.