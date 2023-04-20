Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 10,100 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.18% of Luminar Technologies worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.88. 2,930,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,164,799. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 771.53% and a negative net margin of 1,095.73%. The business had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

