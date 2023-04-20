Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 300,000 Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC decreased its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after buying an additional 741,114 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,308,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 576,502 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,465,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,338. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

