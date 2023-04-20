Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 30,202 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lowered its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,202 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.06% of AGCO worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 118.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 10.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO Stock Down 0.0 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.36.

AGCO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.64. 91,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,395. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.54 and its 200-day moving average is $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $146.71.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

