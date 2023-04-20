Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 628,050 Shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628,050 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DTOC. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 152.4% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 910,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 38.8% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 69,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 19,401 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 1.7% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 480,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,919,000.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DTOC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.21. 9,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,986. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Company Profile

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

