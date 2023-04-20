Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 7,100 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Cloudflare by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 461.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 143,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.97. 1,621,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863,459. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $108.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Insider Activity

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 419,507 shares of company stock worth $25,669,548. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Cloudflare Company Profile



CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

