Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires 65,800 Shares of Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 4.98% of Blue World Acquisition worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blue World Acquisition by 50.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 157,598 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,162,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWAQ remained flat at $10.50 during trading hours on Thursday. 215,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,050. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. Blue World Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

About Blue World Acquisition

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

