Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires New Position in Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTNU)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTNU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plutonian Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000.

Plutonian Acquisition Stock Performance

Plutonian Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.45 during midday trading on Thursday. Plutonian Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43.

Plutonian Acquisition Company Profile

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism, and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

