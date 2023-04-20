Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires Shares of 127,728 Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 127,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.43% of Rigel Resource Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 296.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 50.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 546,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 21.8% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 951,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 250,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,417. Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $11.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29.

About Rigel Resource Acquisition

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

