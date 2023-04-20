Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys Shares of 180,000 Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASPA. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Abri SPAC I by 1.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 415,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Abri SPAC I in the third quarter worth about $1,253,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I during the third quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Abri SPAC I by 55.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 250,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Abri SPAC I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPA remained flat at $10.55 during trading on Thursday. Abri SPAC I, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.

Abri SPAC I Profile

Abri SPAC I, Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination involving one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on identifying companies that provides power transformation and technology in a range of managed industries, including financial/insurance services.

