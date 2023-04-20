Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) by 250.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,800 shares during the period. Vector Acquisition Co. II comprises 0.7% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 1.40% of Vector Acquisition Co. II worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 4,246.6% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 152.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 165,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VAQC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

