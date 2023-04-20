Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $3.85 Million in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGAA. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Price Performance

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.71. 1,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,789. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $27.37.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

