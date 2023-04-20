Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

GDX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,486,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,704,348. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

