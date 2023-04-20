Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases 21,534 Shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,534 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 1.47% of Oxus Acquisition worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Oxus Acquisition by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Oxus Acquisition by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 157,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 32,494 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oxus Acquisition alerts:

Oxus Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ OXUS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,344. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. Oxus Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 million, a PE ratio of -1,053.00 and a beta of 0.03.

Oxus Acquisition Company Profile

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.