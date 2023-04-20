Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 700,137 Shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,137 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.61% of Leo Holdings Corp. II worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $3,984,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $2,990,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 44.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 894,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 187.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 93,710 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leo Holdings Corp. II Price Performance

Leo Holdings Corp. II stock remained flat at $10.48 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Leo Holdings Corp. II Profile

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Leo Holdings Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

