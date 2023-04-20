Mizuho Trims Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price to $235.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.15.

TEAM stock opened at $162.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.40 and its 200 day moving average is $158.92.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total value of $1,591,436.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,334,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total value of $1,591,436.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,334,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $429,711.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,715 shares of company stock valued at $44,663,610 in the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

