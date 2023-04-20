Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Short Interest Update

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modiv by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Modiv by 365.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Modiv by 1,706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Modiv by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Modiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Modiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDV shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Modiv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Modiv Stock Performance

Modiv Announces Dividend

NYSE:MDV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. 15,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,984. Modiv has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. Modiv’s payout ratio is -115.00%.

About Modiv

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.