Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.36.
Molina Healthcare Stock Performance
NYSE MOH traded down $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $276.04. The stock had a trading volume of 749,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,492. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.47. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
