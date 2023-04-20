Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.36.

NYSE MOH traded down $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $276.04. The stock had a trading volume of 749,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,492. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.47. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

