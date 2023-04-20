Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for 1.9% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $43,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 396.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 171,181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,081.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $884,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,781,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 63,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.70. 650,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,358. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

