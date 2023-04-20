Monaco Asset Management SAM Boosts Stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 153,867 shares during the quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned about 1.83% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AAOI traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.21. 92,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

